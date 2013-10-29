Time Warner Cable CEO Britt says he has cancer

Oct 29 Time Warner Cable Chief Executive Glenn Britt disclosed to employees on Tuesday that he is undergoing treatment for cancer but said he will continue working until his retirement at the end of the year.

Britt, who has been CEO since 2001, said in a memo to employees that he beat melanoma five years ago but that the cancer has returned. He said doctors discovered it when they ran tests for a problem he was having with his voice over the summer.

The company had previously announced in July that Chief Operating Officer Rob Marcus, 48, would become CEO and join the company's board of directors as chairman starting Jan. 1.

Britt's health will not affect that transition plan.

"I am thankful that the transition to Rob was planned early, and was well underway before I got sick. The transition has been seamless so far and is nearly complete," Britt said.

Britt added that he feels "good and am optimistic about my prognosis. I have no intention of letting this cancer slow me down."