Time Warner Cable offers free Tennis Channel in CBS blackout areas

BRIEF-Scripps Networks Interactive says CEO Kenneth Lowe's 2016 total compensation $28.8 mln - SEC filing
Aug 21 Time Warner Cable Inc said on Wednesday it will offer a free preview of the Tennis Channel during the U.S. Open tournament to its customers affected by a blackout of broadcaster CBS.
Subscribers in the affected markets with digital set-top boxes can watch the Tennis Channel for free between Aug. 26 and Sept. 9, when the cable network will run close to 240 hours of U.S. Open coverage, Time Warner Cable said in a statement. Customers also have access to many live US Open matches on the CBS Sports Network and ESPN2, the cable operator said.
But live TV coverage of the tournament's men's and women's finals will appear exclusively on CBS. "The only way to watch CBS's coverage of the U.S. Open on television is on CBS," the network said in a statement.
CBS went dark on Aug. 2 for an estimated 3.5 million Time Warner Cable customers in major markets including New York and Los Angeles after the two companies failed to reach an agreement on distribution terms.
BERLIN, March 29 European worker representatives of German industrial gases group Linde are opposed to a merger with U.S. rival Praxair and want labour members of the supervisory board to vote against the deal, a letter seen by Reuters shows.
SAO PAULO, March 29 Brazil's state-controlled power holding company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA hired financial advisers to help sell its stakes in some power projects, Chief Executive Wilson Ferreira Jr. said on Wednesday.