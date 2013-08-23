Time Warner Cable offers antennas during CBS blackout

Aug 23 Time Warner Cable Inc is offering
free antennas to help customers watch CBS via broadcast
signals during a blackout that is in its third week, the cable
operator said on Friday.
During the blackout, more than 3 million Time Warner Cable
customers in cities such as New York, Los Angeles and Dallas
have been unable to watch CBS, and the companies have been
unable to reach a new programming deal since their agreement
expired in June.
The cable company notified customers on its website and by
email that they could ask for basic indoor antennas at their
local Time Warner Cable store. It also offered a $20 voucher for
customers who want to buy antennas at Best Buy Co Inc.
"All blacked-out broadcast stations remain available over
the air, and most households can receive the signals if they
have the right equipment," the cable company said.
It also offered Amazon gift cards so customers can
watch CBS programs, using Amazon's Internet streaming service.
CBS declined to comment on the offers.
CBS Chief Executive Leslie Moonves said Thursday that both
sides continued to negotiate but that no resolution was in
sight. Most analysts expect the two parties to reach a deal by
the time the National Football League season kicks off in
September.