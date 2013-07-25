版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 25日 星期四 11:57 BJT

Time Warner Cable, CBS agree to extend negotiations over fees

July 25 Time Warner Cable Inc, which is battling with the CBS broadcast network over the fees it pays to carry certain CBS channels, said the companies will continue negotiating until Monday.

"Both parties have agreed to an extension through Monday, July 29 at 5 p.m.," Time Warner Cable spokeswoman Maureen Huff told Reuters late on Wednesday.

If both the companies had failed to reach a new deal by Thursday, CBS would have gone dark in markets like Los Angeles and New York, depriving viewers of summer shows such as "Under the Dome" and "Big Brother."

CBS officials could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐