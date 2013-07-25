Time Warner Cable, CBS agree to extend negotiations over fees

BRIEF-DaVita names new president of international
* DaVita names new president of international Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 25 Time Warner Cable Inc, which is battling with the CBS broadcast network over the fees it pays to carry certain CBS channels, said the companies will continue negotiating until Monday.
"Both parties have agreed to an extension through Monday, July 29 at 5 p.m.," Time Warner Cable spokeswoman Maureen Huff told Reuters late on Wednesday.
If both the companies had failed to reach a new deal by Thursday, CBS would have gone dark in markets like Los Angeles and New York, depriving viewers of summer shows such as "Under the Dome" and "Big Brother."
CBS officials could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.
* Announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. on the TSX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 10 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.