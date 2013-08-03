CBS retaliates, blocks online shows for Time Warner cable customers

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Aug 2 U.S. broadcast network CBS
took its dispute with Time Warner Cable to the
Internet, blocking access to shows on the CBS.com website for
the cable operator's customers in New York and Los Angeles.
The move followed Time Warner Cable's decision on Friday to
drop CBS from its systems in those markets and some others, an
escalation of a weeks-long fight over the fees it pays to carry
the network.
CBS's retaliation showed the increasingly powerful position
content owners enjoy online. Time Warner Cable controls access
to CBS programs seen on TV, but it is powerless to do the same
for its online customers.
CBS, home to hits such as "The Big Bang Theory" and "NCIS,"
said online access to full episodes of CBS shows was suspended
for Time Warner Cable customers "as a result of Time Warner
Cable's decision to drop CBS and Showtime from their market."
"As soon as CBS is restored on Time Warner Cable systems in
affected markets, that content will be accessible again," a
company statement said.
Time Warner Cable spokeswoman Maureen Huff said CBS had
shown "utter lack of regard for consumers" by blocking access
for the cable provider's customers.
"CBS enjoys the privilege of using public-owned airwaves to
deliver their programming - they should not be allowed to abuse
that privilege," she said.
Consumer advocacy group Public Knowledge said CBS' decision
to block online access was "consistent with what we've heard
from some elements of the broadcasting industry recently - they
simply place little value on their over-the-air viewers."
"They are in the cable programming business, not the
broadcasting business, the group added. "It is no longer clear
why broadcasters of this kind should continue to hold the
billion-dollar licenses the public gave them for free, if they
no longer want to use them for their intended purpose."