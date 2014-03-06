版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 7日 星期五 01:48 BJT

U.S. antitrust chief recused on Comcast, Time Warner Cable review

WASHINGTON, March 6 The top U.S. antitrust regulator, Bill Baer, will be recused from reviewing Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc's proposed merger, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

The investigation will instead be overseen by Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Renata Hesse and Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Gelfand.

In a statement, the Justice Department did not say why Baer recused himself.

But when Comcast was buying NBC Universal, a deal that was concluded in early 2011, Baer, then a partner at the law firm of Arnold & Porter, represented NBCU's owner, General Electric .

The Comcast deal for Time Warner Cable will also be reviewed by the Federal Communications Commission.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐