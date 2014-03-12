U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee sets Comcast hearing

WASHINGTON, March 12 The U.S. Senate Judiciary
Committee will hold a hearing on Comcast's plan to merge with
Time Warner Cable in April and another on retransmission issues
in late March, the committee said on Wednesday.
Senator Patrick Leahy, who chairs the committee, said the
panel would meet on April 2 to discuss plans by Comcast
, the No. 1 U.S. cable operator, to buy TWC for
$45.2 billion. TWC is the No. 2 U.S. cable operator.
On March 26, the panel will discuss the Satellite Television
Extension and Localism Act, known as STELA, which expires at the
end of 2014 and tackles, among other issues, the retransmission
of broadcasting content by satellite companies. Congress must
reauthorize the measure.