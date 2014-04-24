Netflix says Comcast/TWC deal bad for video providers

WASHINGTON, April 24 Netflix Inc, which opposes the proposed Comcast deal to buy Time Warner Cable Inc , said on Thursday that the merger would result in video providers having to pay higher prices to get their movies and television shows into viewers' living rooms.

In a letter to Senator Al Franken, a vocal critic of the deal, Netflix, the popular video streaming service, said Comcast Corp has limited the capacity between its network and other networks unless video providers agree to pay Comcast for access.

"Consumers experience these delays as slow page loads, poor streaming quality, and frequent streaming pauses," Netflix Vice President Christopher Libertelli wrote in the letter. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler)