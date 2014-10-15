Netflix: Will continue to fight Comcast deal for Time Warner Cable

WASHINGTON Oct 15 Netflix Inc, stung
at paying Comcast Corp for faster video delivery to
its customers, said on Wednesday it had no intention of dropping
its fight against Comcast's plan to buy rival Time Warner Cable
Inc.
Netflix has said it is concerned about Comcast's clout,
which would grow with the acquisition of Time Warner Cable, in
hampering Netflix's ability to get movies and television from
its servers to its subscribers' television screens.
"We continue to focus on strong net neutrality, including
interconnection, to prevent large ISPs (internet service
providers) from holding our joint customers hostage with poor
performance in order to extract payments from us, other Internet
content firms, and Internet transit suppliers," Netflix said in
a letter to shareholders.
"We will continue to advocate for the U.S. government to
block the merger of Comcast/TWC or, at the very least, prevent a
combined entity from charging for interconnection," the company
said.
In February, Netflix struck a deal to pay Comcast for faster
online delivery of its movies and TV shows through a practice
known as interconnection, after customers complained about slow
service.
Comcast took issue with the idea that paying for
interconnection was appropriately addressed in a merger review.
"Interconnection is not a Comcast-TWC transaction specific
issue," a company spokeswoman said in an email statement. "The
FCC (Federal Communications Commission) is looking at this issue
in an industry wide examination, which is where it should be
reviewed rather than in a deal that only affects one company in
the marketplace."
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Peter Cooney)