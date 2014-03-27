UPDATE 1-Comcast's Cohen to testify on Time Warner Cable merger

(Adds details on regulatory filings)
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, March 27 Comcast Corp's
Executive Vice President David Cohen will testify at a hearing
in the U.S. Senate on April 9 about his company's plans to buy
Time Warner Cable Inc, a Comcast spokeswoman said on
Thursday.
The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold the first
congressional hearing on the proposed $45.2 billion merger
between Comcast, the No. 1 U.S. cable operator, and its biggest
rival, No. 2 cable services provider Time Warner Cable.
Cohen is Comcast's top lobbyist and helped orchestrate the
cable company's landmark acquisition of NBC Universal in 2011.
Comcast's proposed merger is subject to approval by the
Justice Department, the antitrust regulator, and the Federal
Communications Commission, which reviews whether deals are in
the public interest. The two reviews will be launched after
Comcast formally informs the agencies about the merger plans.
The filing with the federal antitrust regulators is now
expected early next week, and the filing with the FCC early the
following week ahead of the hearing, said Comcast spokeswoman
Sena Fitzmaurice.
The scope of Comcast's proposed deal with Time Warner Cable
has concerns among consumer advocates, although the cable
provider has pledged to divest 3 million subscribers, so the
combined customer base of 30 million would represent just under
30 percent of the U.S. pay television video market. A combined
company would also have roughly one-third of the high-speed
Internet market.
Comcast has said that its purchase of Time Warner Cable
would not take away any existing choices from consumers, and
would instead lead to faster broadband speeds and serve
businesses better.
