Time Warner Cable raises Internet modem fees for customers

July 29 Time Warner Cable said on Monday
it has started notifying customers that it is raising the
monthly fees to rent modems from the cable company.
Subscribers on Time Warner's Cable's most popular Internet
plan began paying $3.95 a month last November to lease a modem.
The fee will rise to $5.99 a month starting in the next billing
cycle for customers.
The higher rate could generate an additional $150 million in
revenue this year, according to ISI analyst Vijay Jayant. Time
Warner Cable has roughly 12 million customers.
A Time Warner Cable spokesman said the fee was raised
because of the "cost associated with providing the modem."
Customers who buy higher-end packages will not be affected by
the change.
Time Warner Cable said customers can opt out by purchasing a
modem that is compatible with the Time Warner system, it and
provided a list of approved equipment.
Other cable companies such as No. 1 U.S. operator Comcast
and Cox charge modem fees between $7 and $8 per month,
Jayant said.