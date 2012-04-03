Time Warner Cable CEO Britt's 2011 pay falls

April 3 Time Warner Cable Chief
Executive Glenn Britt received $16.4 million in total
compensation in 2011, down 5.7 percent from a year earlier,
regulatory filings showed on Tuesday.
Britt's compensation fell because of a reduction in
non-equity incentive plan compensation. Britt, 63, has run the
company since 2001 and received total compensation of $17.42
million in 2010.
Robert Marcus, the president and chief operating officer,
who was promoted in 2010, received a 38 percent increase in
compensation at $8.3 million.
Irene Esteves, who replaced Marcus as the chief financial
officer and executive vice president in July 2011, received $5.9
million last year.
No. 2 U.S. cable provider Time Warner Cable, generated
earnings per share of $4.56 last year on revenue of $19.7
billion. Time Warner Cable shares fell about 4 percent in 2011.
Shares closed 96 cents or 1.7 percent lower at $80.91 per
share on Tuesday.