Time Warner Cable extends CEO employment contract

NEW YORK Aug 3 Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N extended the employment contract of Chief Executive Officer Glenn Britt by one year to December 2013 with effect from Wednesday, according to a regulatory filing.

Britt, who has been the company's top executive since 2001, will receive annual long-term incentive compensation with a target value of $8.5 million starting in 2012. In 2010, he earned around $17.4 million in total compensation, including bonuses and stock awards.

Last December, Britt, 61, promoted former Chief Financial Officer Rob Marcus to president and chief operating officer, a move that put him forward as a likely successor to Britt.

Irene Esteves replaced Marcus as CFO on July 15. Esteves' three-year contract will provide total annual compensation of up to $5 million.

Shares of the No. 2 U.S. cable company have fallen 11 percent since July 28, when its second-quarter financial report showed it lost more subscribers than expected as it contended with increasing competition and the impact of the weak economy [ID:nL3E7IS41D]. (Reporting by Yinka Adegoke; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)