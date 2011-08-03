Time Warner Cable extends CEO employment contract

NEW YORK Aug 3 Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N
extended the employment contract of Chief Executive Officer
Glenn Britt by one year to December 2013 with effect from
Wednesday, according to a regulatory filing.
Britt, who has been the company's top executive since 2001,
will receive annual long-term incentive compensation with a
target value of $8.5 million starting in 2012. In 2010, he
earned around $17.4 million in total compensation, including
bonuses and stock awards.
Last December, Britt, 61, promoted former Chief Financial
Officer Rob Marcus to president and chief operating officer, a
move that put him forward as a likely successor to Britt.
Irene Esteves replaced Marcus as CFO on July 15. Esteves'
three-year contract will provide total annual compensation of
up to $5 million.
Shares of the No. 2 U.S. cable company have fallen 11
percent since July 28, when its second-quarter financial report
showed it lost more subscribers than expected as it contended
with increasing competition and the impact of the weak economy
