UPDATE 1-Time Warner Cable extends CEO employment contract

NEW YORK Aug 3 Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N
has extended the employment contract of Chief Executive Glenn
Britt by one year to December 2013, according to a regulatory
filing.
Britt, who has been the company's top executive since 2001,
will receive annual long-term incentive compensation with a
target value of $8.5 million starting in 2012. In 2010, he
earned $17.4 million in total compensation, including bonuses
and stock awards.
Last December, Britt, 62, promoted former Chief Financial
Officer Rob Marcus to president and chief operating officer, a
move that put him forward as a likely successor to Britt.
Irene Esteves replaced Marcus as CFO on July 15. She
received a three-year contract that will provide total annual
compensation of up to $5 million, according to the filing.
"In today's environment with technology changing the
delivery mechanisms in the pay-TV industry, it's good news for
shareholders to have a CEO who has seen product extensions and
economic cycles remain at the company," said Thomas Eagan
analyst Collins Stewart.
Shares of the No. 2 U.S. cable company have fallen 11
percent since July 28, when its second-quarter financial report
showed it lost more subscribers than expected as it contended
with increasing competition and a weak economy.
While larger rival Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) also lost video
subscribers it managed to reduce the losses from a year ago.
