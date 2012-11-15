DirecTV, Time Warner Cable reach deal on Lakers' channels

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
LOS ANGELES Nov 15 Time Warner Cable has reached a deal that will bring Los Angeles Lakers games to local customers of satellite provider DirecTV, one of the biggest pay television distributors in Southern California.
As of Thursday, DirecTV will carry Time Warner Cable SportsNet and Spanish-language sister Time Warner Cable Deportes on its service in the Los Angeles area, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, Las Vegas and Hawaii, the companies said in a statement.
The regional sports networks provide local broadcasts of the National Basketball Association's Lakers, the LA Galaxy soccer team and the Los Angeles Sparks women's basketball team.
DirecTV has 1.2 million customers in the Los Angeles market, according to SNL Kagan.
Time Warner Cable paid about $2 billion over 20 years for local broadcasting rights to Lakers' games, Barclays analyst James Ratcliffe estimates.
The company has been negotiating with cable and satellite providers to carry the two sports networks, seeking an average monthly fee of $3.95 per subscriber to cover its hefty contract. It now has carriage agreements in place with several distributors including Cox Communications, Charter Communications, Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.