UPDATE 3-U.S. approves Charter's Time Warner Cable buy with conditions

By Diane Bartz, Malathi Nayak and David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, April 25 The U.S. Justice Department
on Monday gave antitrust approval to Charter Communications
Inc's proposed purchase of Time Warner Cable Inc
and Bright House networks, which would create the
second-largest U.S. broadband provider and third-largest video
provider.
The Justice Department's approval carried conditions
designed to protect competition, coming at a time when the pay
television industry faces stagnation due to new competition from
over-the-web rivals like Netflix and Hulu.
The Federal Communications Commission must also approve the
deal, and the agency's chairman on Monday said he, too, was
prepared to put conditions on the merger aimed at promoting
broadband competition.
The Justice Department said that as part of its approval,
Charter agreed to refrain from telling its content providers
that they cannot also sell shows online.
"Continued growth of OVDs (online video) promises to deliver
more competitive choices and a greater ability for consumers to
customize their consumption of video content to their individual
viewing preferences and budgets," the Justice Department said in
a court filing. "The emergence of OVDs threatens to upend the
competitive landscape."
At the FCC, Chairman Tom Wheeler said he circulated an order
seeking approval of the merger with conditions that "will
directly benefit consumers by bringing and protecting
competition to the video marketplace and increasing broadband
deployment."
Wheeler said if approved the conditions would require
Charter to extend high speed internet access to another two
million customers within five years - with one million served by
a broadband competitor.
Additionally, Charter would not be permitted to charge
usage-based prices or impose data caps and would be prohibited
from charging interconnection fees, including to online video
providers, which deliver large volumes of internet traffic to
broadband customers. He said the agreement would "demonstrate
the viability of one broadband provider overbuilding another."
It was not immediately clear when the FCC would decide.
Both sets of conditions would be in place for seven years;
Charter had sought three.
Charter has valued the deal at $56.7 billion for Time Warner
Cable, excluding debt, and $10.4 billion for Bright House
Networks.
Charter said it was pleased with both the Justice Department
and FCC's actions. "We are confident New Charter will be a
leading competitor in the broadband and video markets," the
company said in a statement.
Shareholders of both companies have approved the deal. The
only other outstanding approval needed is from one last state,
California. An administrative judge has recommended the state's
public utilities commission approve the deal, which could come
as early as May 12
Charter, backed by billionaire John Malone's Liberty Media
Corp, had pursued TWC as far back as 2013. The two
companies had acrimonious exchanges in 2013 and early 2014 that
ended with Time Warner Cable rejecting unsolicited approaches by
Charter and instead finding a white knight in Comcast Corp
, the No. 1 U.S. cable services provider.
Comcast's $45 billion bid, however, fell through a year ago,
after U.S. regulators raised concerns.
Following that, Charter and TWC resumed deal talks. In May
last year, Charter said it would buy TWC in a cash-and-stock
deal in order to compete with Comcast.
Charter gained about 5 percent to close at $207.01 On Monday
and Time Warner rose 4.1 percent to close at $209.63.
