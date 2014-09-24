UPDATE 1-Comcast accuses Discovery of 'extortionate demands'

(Adds comments from Comcast, comments by source close to
Discovery)
By Marina Lopes
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 Media company Discovery
Communications Inc demanded business concessions as a
condition for not opposing Comcast Corp's bid for Time
Warner Cable Inc, Comcast told U.S. regulators in a
filing on Tuesday.
"Such extortionate demands are patently improper," Comcast
said in a summary of the filing. "As the self-proclaimed '#1
Pay-TV Programmer in the World,' Discovery does not need
additional regulatory help to succeed in the marketplace."
Comcast Executive Vice President David Cohen said Discovery
came to Comcast after the bid was announced and asked to
negotiate a new distribution agreement. Discovery sought more
carriage for its channels and higher fees, Cohen told reporters
during a conference call.
A source close to Discovery said the company approached
Comcast before the merger announcement and negotiations did not
move forward. Discovery did not make any requests of Comcast
that were tied to the Time Warner Cable bid, the source said.
In a statement, Discovery said it stands by concerns it
expressed in a meeting with the Federal Communications
Commission (FCC) this month that the merger could give Comcast
more leverage to impose onerous terms on programmers. The
company owns the Discovery Channel, Oprah Winfrey Network, TLC
and Animal Planet cable channels.
"Comcast's silence on the details of key issues like program
discounts, and instead, its continued strategy of intimidating
voices that are not fully supportive of its position, is
troubling," Discovery said.
Several weeks ago, Discovery told the FCC it was concerned
the merger "could result in lower quality, less diverse
programming and fewer independent voices among programmers."
The FCC is reviewing whether the proposed $45 billion merger
between Comcast and Time Warner Cable, the two largest U.S.
providers, is in the public interest.
Responding to objections to the transaction in a filing that
was made public on Wednesday, Comcast said its bid for Time
Warner Cable will not harm the public interest despite what it
called "unfounded" and "self-interested" objections by content
providers, Internet service providers and other groups.
Comcast also named Cogent Communications Group Inc
and advertising group Viamedia as companies seeking business
advantages by objecting to the merger.
Though analysts have predicted the FCC will ultimately
approve the merger, regulators are expected to impose
conditions. Particular attention is on Internet traffic issues
as the FCC works on new "net neutrality" rules that guide how
Internet providers route Web content. The agency could use
merger conditions in lieu of rules that are facing a heated
debate.
"This is not a transaction I think you are going to see
accompanied by burdensome conditions," Comcast's Cohen said.
In August the FCC sought detailed tables on Comcast's
interconnections with other services carrying Web traffic as
well as information on network congestion.
