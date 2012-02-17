MSG returns to Time Warner Cable in new agreement

Feb 17 Time Warner Cable subscribers will finally be able to catch the recent rise of basketball sensation Jeremy Lin of the New York Knicks, thanks to a new agreement struck with MSG Network, a spokesman for the cable company said.

The companies' broadcast carriage agreement expired on Dec. 31 and the two sides had been unable to strike a new deal until Friday. As a result, more than 1 million Time Warner Cable subscribers in the New York area had not been able to watch Lin's sudden rise to fame.

Time Warner Cable spokesman Alex Dudley declined to provide details of the new terms, but he said the Knicks game against the New Orleans Hornets will be available Friday night.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement that he applauds James Dolan, the chief executive of Madison Square Garden Co, which owns regional sports channel MSG Network, and Glenn Britt, the CEO of Time Warner Cable, for "being responsive to the needs of New Yorkers."

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a separate statement that "our office has worked diligently with Time Warner Cable and MSG Networks over the last month to bring about a resolution to their dispute."

An MSG spokesman could not be reached on Friday.

The New York Times first reported the agreement earlier on Friday.