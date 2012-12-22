Time Warner Cable bids for Cablevision's Optimum West -Bloomberg

BRIEF-Gear Energy Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.07
* Gear Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results
Dec 21 Time Warner Cable Inc has made a bid to buy Cablevision Systems Corp's Optimum West business, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with matter.
Cablevision said in November it was looking to sell its cable assets in four western U.S. states that it bought for $1.4 billion in 2010, after it received inquiries about the business.
Charter Communications and Suddenlink Communications have also made offers, the news agency said.
According to a source, a deal is not likely to be announced until January or February, Bloomberg added.
Time Warner Cable was not available immediately for a comment. Cable Vision Systems declined to comment on the news.
Feb 15 U.S. prosecutors have subpoenaed one of the women who claims she was sexually harassed by former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes, and compelled her to testify before a federal grand jury, her lawyer said on Wednesday.
Feb 15 Agnico Eagle Mines said on Wednesday it would invest more than $1.2 billion in building a gold mine in Canada's Arctic and expanding another, making it one of the few gold companies to be constructing mines at a time when industry output is shrinking.