Time Warner Cable profit rises

Nov 5 Time Warner Cable Inc, the second largest U.S. cable operator, posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by an increase in demand for high-speed data services and a jump in high-margin political advertising.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $808 million, or $2.60 per share, for the third quarter, from $356 million, or $1.08 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $5.36 billion.

