UPDATE 2-Time Warner Cable loses subscribers, says open to deals

* Cuts annual revenue outlook
* Loses more than double the video customers than expected
* Executives say company open to consolidation
By Liana B. Baker
Oct 31 Time Warner Cable Inc reported a
steep decline in video and Internet customers, blaming a
month-long blackout of No. 1 U.S. broadcaster CBS Corp
and said it was open to consolidation if it would make money for
shareholders.
Merger speculation boosted shares 2.2 percent and
overshadowed third-quarter results which one analyst described
as "horrible."
On his last conference call before he retires, Chief
Executive Glenn Britt addressed deal talk that has been swirling
in recent months. Britt said "we are focused on making money for
you (shareholders), rather than just on some fuzzy notion of
industry consolidation."
Sources have told Reuters that cable billionaire John Malone
has approached Time Warner Cable about a full takeover through
an investment in Charter Communications Inc, but has
been rebuffed so far. Malone has also been talking up the need
for consolidation in the cable industry whenever he gets a
chance. Time Warner Cable management has rejected his overtures
because they viewed a deal as not benefiting shareholders,
Reuters has previously reported.
Britt said that he has witnessed mergers that were lopsided
for one set of shareholders, such as Time Inc's merger with
Warner Communications in 1990 and the disastrous AOL-Time Warner
merger 13 years ago.
The cable operator turned in disappointing results on
Thursday. It cut its full-year revenue growth forecast after
posting third quarter revenue that missed analysts' estimates.
It said it lost 304,000 video customers on a net basis,
almost double the losses Wall Street expected, according to
research firm StreetAccount.
"This enhances Malone's appeal to Time Warner Cable
shareholders that they would be better off with another
management team," said Brean Capital analyst Todd Mitchell.
At the same time, it's possible Liberty Media - the
holding company controlled by John Malone - and Charter will not
want to pay for Time Warner Cable shares when its business is
performing so poorly, said Craig Moffett, an analyst for
MoffettNathanson Research.
Time Warner Cable, which also posted an unexpected decline
in Internet customers in the third quarter, said it expected
full-year revenue to grow 3 percent to 3.5 percent, down from
its previous forecast of 4 percent to 5 percent.
In the third quarter, more high-speed Internet customers
dumped their service than those who signed up for it. The
company said it lost 24,000 residential Internet subscribers on
a net basis while analysts were expecting an addition of 46,100.
Cable operators in the United States are increasingly
depending on Internet customers for growth as they continue to
lose cable TV subscribers to telecom and satellite companies and
face rising programming costs.
CBS went dark on Time Warner Cable systems on Aug. 2 in New
York, Los Angeles, Dallas and other cities as the two companies
bickered over content carriage fees. The network returned when
the two sides settled their differences on Sept. 2.
Credits issued to subscribers to compensate for the
temporary blackout of CBS's Showtime channel cut Time Warner
Cable's video revenue for the third quarter by about $15
million.
Net income attributable to Time Warner Cable dropped to $532
million, or $1.84 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30
from $808 million, or $2.60 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.69 per share.
Revenue rose about 3 percent to $5.52 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.65 per share
on revenue of $5.54 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.