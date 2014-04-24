Time Warner Cable profit rises 19.5 pct

BRIEF-Tidewater says receives continued listing standards notice from NYSE
* Tidewater Inc says receives continued listing standards notice from New York Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Time Warner Cable Inc, the second-largest U.S. cable operator, posted a 19.5 percent rise in quarterly profit as its residential subscriber trends improved through the quarter.
Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $479 million, or $1.70 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $401 million, or $1.34 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.78 per share - above analysts' average expectation of $1.68 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 2 percent to $5.58 billion. Analysts were expecting $5.64 billion. The company said it lost 34,000 residential video customers in the quarter on a net basis.
Time Warner Cable will be acquired in a $45.2 billion deal by Comcast once regulators approve the transaction. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Tidewater Inc says receives continued listing standards notice from New York Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Abbvie announces topline results from two phase 3 studies investigating veliparib in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer and early-stage triple-negative breast cancer
* Mullen group ltd. Reports first quarter financial results and increased 2017 capital budget