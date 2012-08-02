版本:
Time Warner Cable posts higher profit

Aug 2 Time Warner Cable Inc, the second largest U.S. cable operator, posted a higher quarterly profit as the number of internet and phone subscribers rose.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $452 million, or $1.43 per share, for the second quarter from $420 million, or $1.25, a year earlier

Revenue rose 9.3 percent to $5.4 billion.

