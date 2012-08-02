Time Warner Cable posts higher profit

Uber rival Lyft looking to raise $500 mln fresh funds- source
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Aug 2 Time Warner Cable Inc, the second largest U.S. cable operator, posted a higher quarterly profit as the number of internet and phone subscribers rose.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $452 million, or $1.43 per share, for the second quarter from $420 million, or $1.25, a year earlier
Revenue rose 9.3 percent to $5.4 billion.
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
TOKYO, March 2 Asian shares rose on Thursday as investors were encouraged by President Donald Trump's less combative tone in his first speech to Congress, which sent Wall Street stocks sharply higher, while growing bets on a U.S. rate hike this month buoyed the dollar.
MELBOURNE, March 2 London copper defied a strong dollar on Thursday to climb towards its highest in more than a week, bouyed by improving manufacturing reports out of Asia and the United States that have lifted the demand outlook.