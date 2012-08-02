UPDATE 1-Time Warner Cable 2nd-qtr beats on higher internet revenue

Uber rival Lyft looking to raise $500 mln fresh funds- source
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* Q2 EPS $1.43 vs est $1.39
* Q2 rev $5.40 bln vs est $5.39 bln
* Adds 59,000 internet and 45,000 voice subscribers in residential services
Aug 2 Time Warner Cable Inc, the second largest U.S. cable operator, posted a better-than-expected second quarter as higher sales of pricier residential broadband plans offset declines in video subscriptions.
The New York-based company added 59,000 Internet and 45,000 phone residential customers in the segment in the quarter.
Broadband services revenue grew 7.2 percent organically. Including additions from its Insight Communications acquisition, Internet revenue grew 13.5 percent.
However, the company lost 169,000 video customers as it continued to see cable TV viewers shrink in the face of competition from satellite and phone companies.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $452 million, or $1.43 per share, for the second quarter from $420 million, or $1.25, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 9.3 percent to $5.40 billion.
Analysts had on average had been expecting earnings of $1.39 per share, on revenue of $5.39 billion, according to a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, which have risen 31 percent since the start of this year, closed at $85.60 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
TOKYO, March 2 Asian shares rose on Thursday as investors were encouraged by President Donald Trump's less combative tone in his first speech to Congress, which sent Wall Street stocks sharply higher, while growing bets on a U.S. rate hike this month buoyed the dollar.
MELBOURNE, March 2 London copper defied a strong dollar on Thursday to climb towards its highest in more than a week, bouyed by improving manufacturing reports out of Asia and the United States that have lifted the demand outlook.