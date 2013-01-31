Time Warner Cable revenue rises 10 pct

Jan 31 Time Warner Cable Inc, the second largest U.S. cable operator, posted a higher quarterly revenue, helped by an increase in demand for high-speed data services.

Net income attributable to the company for the fourth quarter fell to $513 million, or $1.68 per share, from $564 million, or $1.75 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 10 percent to $5.49 billion.