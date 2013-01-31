UPDATE 3-Time Warner Cable's outlook disappoints, shares slump

* Fourth-quarter profit beats analysts' estimates

* Revenue, earnings and cash forecast miss estimates

* Firm must give more details on sports networks-analyst

* Shares fall 10 percent in early trading

By Liana B. Baker

Jan 31 Time Warner Cable Inc added fewer high-speed Internet users than expected in the fourth quarter and missed analysts' estimates for earnings growth and cash flow this year, sending its shares down 10 percent in morning trading.

Time Warner Cable, the second-largest U.S. cable operator, and its larger rival Comcast Corp have increasingly relied on Internet services for growth as they continue to shed cable TV subscribers. But the cable company missed estimates on that front, adding 75,000 high-speed data subscribers, far fewer than the 109,000 subscriber additions analysts had expected, according to StreetAccount.

The cable provider said its free cash flow would fall to $2.3 billion this year, compared with $2.55 billion a year ago. Time Warner Cable's forecast fell below ISI analyst Vijay Jayant's estimate of $2.57 billion. Total revenue is expected to grow by 4 percent to 5 percent in 2013, which was in line with estimates.

The weaker-than-expected forecast prompted a selloff in the company's shares, Jayant said.

Time Warner Cable was trading down 10 percent at $90.56.

"Time Warner Cable shares may be in somewhat of a penalty box until investors become more comfortable that the higher costs are necessary to capture growth opportunities," Jayant said.

The company's adjusted earnings growth is also expected decline between 50 to 100 basis points this year, which Chief Financial Officer Irene Esteves said was partly due to a planned 10 percent increase in programming costs.

Like its rivals, Time Warner Cable has been a vocal critic of rising programming costs and has signed long-term sports contracts and said it would manage costs better.

On Monday, Time Warner said it would carry the new Los Angeles Dodgers channel, outbidding Fox Sports, which held the rights to show Dodgers games for more than a decade. .

Media reports estimated the long-term agreement to be worth $7 billion to $8 billion over 20 to 25 years, which the company did not confirm on Thursday. Analysts said it was too early to tell if the deal would be a money spinner for the company in the long-term.

"People want to know about the cost, the logic behind the regional sports networks and if there are going to be more costs associated with this," said Macquarie analyst Amy Yong said.

Time Warner Cable executives offered only vague details about the deal on a conference call on Thursday. Its finance chief said the deal would not impact margins in 2013 and would only have an effect on 2014 margins when it launches and begins airing games. The Dodgers 2013 games will still be on Fox's regional sports network.

"We might have a little bit of startup costs," Esteves said on the call.

It would be the second regional sports network recently launched by Time Warner Cable. In 2011, Time Warner Cable agreed to a $3 billion, 20-year deal to carry Los Angeles Lakers basketball games on its new Time Warner Cable SportsNet channel.

RESULTS

In the fourth quarter, Time Warner Cable lost 129,000 video subscribers, lower than an estimated loss of 134,000 subscribers, according to StreetAccount data.

"Net additions across the board for video, Internet and voice were weak. Competition still remains pretty intense and housing still remains inconclusive," Yong, the Macquarie analyst, said.

Average revenue per customer rose to $119.83 from $117.58 in the third quarter. The company raised its regular quarterly dividend by 16 percent to 65 cents per share.

Net income attributable to the company for the fourth quarter fell to $513 million, or $1.68 per share, from $564 million, or $1.75 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.57 per share on 10 percent higher revenue of $5.49 billion.

Analysts expected earnings of $1.55 per share, excluding items, on revenue of $5.5 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.