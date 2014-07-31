UPDATE 1-Weak demand for video services weighs on Time Warner Cable

(Compares with estimates, adds details)
July 31 Time Warner Cable Inc, the
second-largest U.S. cable operator, lost more video subscribers
in the second quarter compared with the previous quarter.
Most cable companies have been shedding video subscribers
over the past few years, losing them to satellite and telecom
rivals as well as Web-based entrants such as Netflix Inc
.
Time Warner Cable, which also reported a lower-than-expected
quarterly profit on Thursday, said it lost 152,000 net
residential video customers in the April-June quarter.
Demand for its broadband services, however, remained strong.
The company added 67 thousand residential high-speed data
subscribers on a net basis during the quarter.
J.P. Morgan analysts were expecting video subscriber losses
of 150,000 and an addition of 75,000 high-speed data
subscribers.
Comcast Corp, which is seeking regulatory approval
for its $45.2 billion bid for Time Warner Cable, reported a
better-than-expected profit last week, citing the highest number
of customer additions for its high-speed Internet in six years.
Time Warner Cable's net income attributable to common
shareholders rose to $499 million, or $1.76 per share, in the
second quarter ended June 30, from $481 million, or $1.64 per
share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.89 per share.
Revenue rose 3.2 percent to $5.73 billion.
Analysts had expected a profit of $1.91 per share on revenue
of $5.74 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Time Warner Cable's shares closed at $151.42 on Wednesday on
the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)