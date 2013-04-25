BRIEF-Time Warner Cable CFO provides update on 2013 forecast

UPDATE 2-SMA Solar targets energy management as competition heats up
* 2016 net income at 29.6 mln euros, up from 14.3 mln (Adds quotes, details on new strategy)
April 25 Time Warner Cable Inc : * CFO says company sees full-year 2013 revenue growth in the 4 percent to 5
percent range * CFO says company sees full-year EPS to grow 10 percent to 15 percent * CFO says company sees free cash flow to be around $2.3 billion in 2013
LONDON, March 30 Toshiba's Westinghouse, which filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, has won approval for its AP1000 reactor design, Britain's nuclear regulator said on Thursday.
* Micronet enertec technologies- co's unit awarded 3 purchase orders in last 2 weeks from a private aerospace & defense contractor totaling about $1 million