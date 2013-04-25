版本:
BRIEF-Time Warner Cable CFO provides update on 2013 forecast

April 25 Time Warner Cable Inc : * CFO says company sees full-year 2013 revenue growth in the 4 percent to 5

percent range * CFO says company sees full-year EPS to grow 10 percent to 15 percent * CFO says company sees free cash flow to be around $2.3 billion in 2013

