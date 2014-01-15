Time Warner Cable investors seen supporting Charter deal at $145-150 per share

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 15 A number of Time Warner Cable
shareholders would support a merger with Charter
Communications Inc if Charter raises its current bid
for the larger rival to $41 billion or more, according to people
close to the matter.
Charter on Monday formally offered to buy Time Warner Cable
for $132.50 a share, or $37.3 billion, based on shares
outstanding. Time Warner Cable's board swiftly rejected that bid
as "grossly inadequate" and said it was open to a sale at $160
per share.
Several large shareholders, including at least two of the
company's top 10 investors, would back a sale to Charter in the
$145 to $150 per share range - or roughly $41 billion to $42
billion - the people said on Wednesday.
The shareholders told Charter and Time Warner Cable that
they would not accept Charter's current offer, said the people
close to the matter, who asked not to be named because they were
not authorized to speak to the media.
A Charter spokesman declined to comment while a Time Warner
Cable representative did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
"(Time Warner Cable) has had a dialogue with the top
holders. It's just a matter of price and $132.50 won't get it
done," said one Time Warner Cable shareholder who asked not to
be named.
The price Time Warner Cable shareholders would seek also
depends on how much cash Charter would be willing to pay. It has
offered $82.54 a share in cash and the rest in its own stock - a
proposal that would give Time Warner Cable shareholders 45
percent ownership of the combined company.
Time Warner Cable has said it wants more cash and less
Charter stock, and made a counterproposal - a Charter bid of
$160 per share consisting of $100 per share in cash and the
remainder in stock.
"Composition will count for much. A higher cash component
could save Charter a few dollars in shareholders' eyes,
especially given that there are uncertainties about the synergy
level," said Steve Soranno, an equity analyst at Calvert
Investment Management, which has $13 billion under management
and owns Time Warner Cable shares.
Charter, backed by billionaire John Malone's Liberty Media
Corp, estimates synergies of $500 million in the first
year as a combined company with growth to $750 million over
time, the company said on Tuesday.
Analysts, however, cautioned that savings would likely fall
short because getting bigger would not necessarily help the
combined company receive better programming rates from media
companies than Time Warner Cable already gets.
Synergies from capital spending reductions, lower annual
programming costs and other cuts in operating expenses are a key
consideration for Time Warner Cable shareholders, as they would
end up with a large proportion of the merged company's equity
under the current proposal.
Charter has been attempting to buy Time Warner Cable for six
months, but talks have not progressed, prompting Charter to
appeal directly to shareholders. Charter's executives were in
Boston on Wednesday meeting with Time Warner Cable investors as
part of a roadshow.
Since the start of Charter's pursuit, Time Warner Cable
shares have gained about 40 percent. On Wednesday, shares were
trading above Charter's offer price, at $135.44.