Timex launches smartwatch with Qualcomm technology

SAN FRANCISCO Aug 5 Timex Group is launching a
smartwatch with cellular connectivity and a high-visibility
display from Qualcomm Inc.
The Dutch watchmaker said in a news release on Tuesday the
Ironman One GPS+ includes tracking features that can communicate
the wearer's location to friends as well as report speed and
distance traveled.
Timex's move into smartwatches is among the first by
traditional watchmakers and follows products from electronics
companies including Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and
Sony Corp that have failed to make major inroads with
consumers.
Unlike earlier smartwatches, Timex's watch has its own
cellular connection to AT&T's network, letting it transmit
data without having to be connected to a smartphone.
The device, due out later this year, is made with a chipset
from Qualcomm as well as Qualcomm's Mirasol low-power display
technology, which can easily be viewed in direct sunlight.
Last year, Qualcomm launched its own Toq smartwatch to
showcase Mirasol, which in the past has faced production
problems and has not caught on widely among device makers.
