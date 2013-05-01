UPDATE 1-U.S. hedge fund faces uphill battle for change at Tim Hortons

* Activist shareholder pushes for debt-funded share buyback

* Fund wants Tim Hortons to create REIT for property assets

* Fund has raised its stake in the company to around 4 pct

* Shares up about 4 pct on NYSE and TSX

By Euan Rocha and Jessica Toonkel

TORONTO/NEW YORK, May 1 Highfields Capital, a U.S. hedge fund agitating for change at coffee shop chain Tim Hortons Inc, faces a difficult task in trying to persuade long-term institutional investors of the merits of its plan to shake up the Canadian company.

The Boston-based activist investor now owns around a 4 percent stake in Tim Hortons and wants the chain, which is ubiquitous in Canada, to boost its returns via debt-funded share buybacks, while scaling back its U.S. expansion plans.

The fund also wants Tims - as the company is affectionately known to Canadians - to spin off or sell its distribution business, create a real estate investment trust to house its property assets and bring in some new directors who have more financial experience.

But the proposals, exclusively reported by Reuters on Tuesday, may face an uphill climb. Shares of Tims - which claims eight out of every 10 cups of coffee sold in Canada - have posted strong gains over the last five years.

"This business ain't broke and needs no fixin'," said Barry Schwartz, a portfolio manager at Baskin Financial, which owns roughly 130,000 shares in Tim Hortons, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"The company is shareholder-friendly and has rewarded long-term investors with rising dividends and share buybacks, plus the stock performance since the IPO has been terrific," he said.

Highfields, which last year had a 1.5 percent stake in Tim Hortons, has raised its stake, according to a source familiar with the situation. Based on Highfields' increased stake, the fund would be Tims' seventh-largest shareholder, according to Thomson Reuters data. It was previously the 10th largest.

The Highfields proposals represent the latest attempt by a U.S. hedge fund to shake up a Canadian company.

Last year, Bill Ackman's Pershing Square won big change at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd after a bitter public battle. Earlier this year, fertilizer company Agrium Inc fended off an attempt by its biggest shareholder, U.S. hedge fund Jana Partners LLC, to break up the company.

Highfields' demands bear some similarities to those Jana made in its fight at Agrium, a fertilizer producer that also operates a retail farm-supply chain. Jana wanted Agrium to spin off, or sell, the retail arm and add people with more experience in retail to its board.

"Canadian Pacific had a tired board with weak management, chronic underperformance and restive shareholders," said David Baskin, the head of Baskin Financial, referring to Ackman's successful proxy fight, which resulted in a sweep for his slate. "None of that applies to Tim Hortons, which I think is still widely liked by institutional holders."

Tim Hortons' stock has risen about 60 percent over the last five years, while the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index has fallen roughly 13 percent over the period.

That said, shares of some of Tim Hortons' U.S. competitors, which also have a presence in Canada, have outpaced those of the Canadian chain.

McDonald's Corp shares have risen about 70 percent over the same period, while those of Starbucks Corp have nearly quadrupled in value.

"Tim's performance has been somewhere between good and very good, given economic conditions in a hyper-competitive sector. So I would guess it will be hard for these guys to get traction but maybe the stock will respond anyway," Baskin said.

"A 1.5 percent position is not going to blow anyone's socks off, but it does say you're kind of serious."

Tim Hortons' shares were up 3.8 percent at $56.26 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, while its Toronto-listed shares were up 4 percent at C$56.74.

TOUGH LANDSCAPE

Despite its growth and strong performance, analysts concede that the Canadian coffee chain faces strong headwinds.

Analysts have questioned whether the brand - which arguably trails only hockey and the maple leaf as a symbol of Canada - can continue to grow at home.

Tim Hortons - with some 3,400 stores in Canada, both company-owned and franchised - has virtually saturated the market. At the same time, U.S.-based rivals such as McDonald's and Starbucks have stepped up their presence north of the border, limiting Tims organic growth potential.

"We don't view either player as an immediate threat to Tim Hortons' scale and strong brand perception," said R.J. Hottovy an analyst at Morningstar. "But we believe competition will become increasingly fierce in the decade to come, leading to more aggressive price wars and keeping margin expansion in check."

Highfields may have some success in building a case for spinning off Tim Hortons' real estate assets into a new publicly traded REIT, a path that others in Canada have taken. Canada's largest food retailer, Loblaw Cos Ltd, said earlier on Wednesday that it plans to complete the initial public offering of its REIT in early July.

"Canada is a more conducive market than the U.S. right now, when it comes to REIT conversions. There are provisions that actually make it easier here," said Hottovy, adding that a company spinning off the assets can still maintain a controlling interest in a REIT in Canada.

Tim Hortons was not reachable for comment on Wednesday.

Highfields, however, may have a much tougher task convincing long-term investors that a debt-funded share buyback is a sound plan.

John Goldsmith, deputy head of equities at Montrusco Bolton, a firm that owns nearly 260,000 Tim Hortons shares, questions whether the strategy makes sense over the long term, even though low interest rates have made it more attractive for activists to push companies to take on cheap debt to fund buybacks.

"This might temporarily add value per share mathematically, the question is does this create sustainable value add or simply a one-time pop?" he said.