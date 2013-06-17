Tim Hortons faces pressure from another activist investor

TORONTO, June 17 Restaurant chain Tim Hortons
Inc, which recently outlined plans to address the
concerns of activist investor Highfields Capital, now faces
pressure from another activist investor.
Scout Capital Management, a U.S. hedge fund, disclosed on
Monday that it has raised its stake in the Canadian chain. The
fund now owns 5.5 percent of Tim Hortons' stock, up from about
1.5 percent, as of the end of March.
The fund said it has engaged and plans to continue to engage
in discussions with Tim Hortons' senior management on matters
relating to its capital structure, capital expenditures, timing
and magnitude of share repurchases, management compensation and
other matters.
A spokesman for Tim Hortons was not immediately reachable
for comment on the matter.
The disclosure comes less than two months after Tim Hortons
indicated that it plans to raise its debt levels and buy back
shares in a bid to address some of the concerns expressed by
Highfields Capital.
As of early May, Highfields owned a 4 percent stake in Tim
Hortons, or about 6.1 million shares. Scout Capital said it now
owns some 8.4 million shares in the company.