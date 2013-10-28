Tim Hortons offers new dark roast coffee

TORONTO Oct 28 Canada's largest coffee shop
chain Tim Hortons Inc said on Monday it is offering a
new blend of dark roast coffee, in a pilot program aimed at
luring customers from its competitors.
Oakville, Ontario-based Tim Hortons is facing a tough fight
as rivals like McDonald's Corp and Starbucks Corp
, known for its stronger dark roast coffees, have
rapidly expanded in Canada.
Tim Hortons said for the first time in its near 50-year
history it is now offering its customers a new blend of coffee
in two select markets.
The company said the new blend is now available at some of
its locations in Columbus, Ohio, and it will be available at
some of its restaurants in London, Ontario, starting Nov. 4.