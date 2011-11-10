UPDATE 5-Tim Hortons profit jumps 40 pct in tough market

* Q3 2011 EPS C$0.65 vs C$0.42 in 2010
TORONTO, Nov 10 Profits jumped at Tim Hortons
Inc THI.TO in the third quarter despite increased competition
in the company's core coffee business and declining traffic at
some stores.
Canada's No. 1 restaurant chain reported a 40 percent rise
in profit on Thursday on strong sales, but it said North
American operating conditions were challenging.
Desjardins Securities analyst Keith Howlett said the
company has made great strides in overcoming the 2010 sale of
its bakery division.
"Tim Hortons has passed through the challenging period of
being without the contribution of the divested Maidstone
Bakeries," he wrote in a research note.
The company is facing tough competition from McDonald's
Corp (MCD.N), which has been aggressively promoting its coffee,
introducing espresso-based drinks, and renovating Canadian
stores.
For its part, Tim Hortons has beefed up its menu with items
such as lasagna casserole, and will roll out espresso drinks
this month. [ID:nN1E78608D]
Howlett said he expects the new drinks to help same-store
sales in 2012.
The company earned C$103.6 million ($101.7 million), or 65
Canadian cents a share, in the third quarter, up from C$73.8
million, or 42 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue
rose more than 8 percent to C$726.9 million.
Excluding asset impairment charges and the impact of the
Maidstone sale, adjusted earnings rose 10 percent.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 64 Canadian
cents a share on revenue of C$726.4 million.
TRAFFIC DOWN AT SOME STORES
Sales at stores open at least 13 months, a key measure for
retailers, rose 6.3 percent in the United States and 4.7
percent in Canada, home to the bulk of its operations.
"Operating conditions in North America continued to be
challenging and the strength of our sales performance is a
great testament to our strong price-value brand position," said
Chief Executive Paul House in a release.
Speaking on a conference call, Chief Financial Officer
Cynthia Devine said the higher sales were mostly driven by
customers spending more per visit. In Canada, the number of
transactions at established stores declined.
"To put your finger on exactly why they are down is
difficult, because we have markets where we have very little
competition and we see a slight decline in transactions in
those markets," said Devine. "I think it's reflective of the
economy."
Devine said the company expects the trend to reverse.
Tim Hortons shares closed up 1.1 percent at C$50.09 on
Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
(Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto and Bhaswati
Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; editing by Rob Wilson)