版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 23日 星期四 20:45 BJT

Tim Hortons profit falls, raises div

Feb 23 Tim Hortons Inc reported a 73 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit, but the coffee and doughnut chain raised its quarterly dividend by 24 percent

Net income for the quarter ended Jan. 1 fell to C$103.0 million ($103.05 million), or 65 Canadian cents a share, from C$377.1 milllion, or C$2.19 a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 21 percent to C$779.8 million.

Sales at established stores in Canada rose 6 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐