Tim Hortons profit rises on sales growth

BRIEF-Where Food Comes From Q4 rev rose 9 pct to $3 mln
* Q4 revenue rose 9 percent to $3.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 Tim Hortons Inc reported 10 percent rise in first-quarter profit as sales rose.
Net income attributable to Tim Hortons rose to C$88.8 million ($88.70 million), or 56 Canadian cents per share, from C$80.7 million, or 48 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue at Canada's biggest coffee and doughnut chain rose 12 percent to C$721.3million.
Sales at established outlets in the Canadian segment grew 5.2 percent.
* Q4 revenue rose 9 percent to $3.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AAON reports record revenue and earnings for 2016 despite a slump in fourth quarter results
* Integra LifeSciences reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and updates 2017 full-year guidance