Tim Hortons profit rises on sales growth

May 9 Tim Hortons Inc reported 10 percent rise in first-quarter profit as sales rose.

Net income attributable to Tim Hortons rose to C$88.8 million ($88.70 million), or 56 Canadian cents per share, from C$80.7 million, or 48 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue at Canada's biggest coffee and doughnut chain rose 12 percent to C$721.3million.

Sales at established outlets in the Canadian segment grew 5.2 percent.