Tim Hortons profit rises on higher US sales

Aug 9 Tim Hortons Inc , Canada's largest restaurant chain, said its profit rose 13 percent in the second quarter as it benefited from strong U.S. sales.

The net income attributable to Tim Hortons rose to C$108.1 million ($108.7 million), or 69 Canadian cents per share, from C$95.5 million, or 58 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

In the United States, same-store sales rose 4.9 percent.