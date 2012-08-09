Tim Hortons profit rises on higher US sales

BRIEF-Zadar arranges $2 mln strategic non-brokered private placement
* Zadar arranges $2m strategic non-brokered private placement
Aug 9 Tim Hortons Inc , Canada's largest restaurant chain, said its profit rose 13 percent in the second quarter as it benefited from strong U.S. sales.
The net income attributable to Tim Hortons rose to C$108.1 million ($108.7 million), or 69 Canadian cents per share, from C$95.5 million, or 58 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
In the United States, same-store sales rose 4.9 percent.
* Colony Starwood Homes announces upsize and pricing of public offering of common shares
HONG KONG, March 2 A subsidiary of BlackRock Inc has become the first United States-based asset manager to be awarded a Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quota to invest in China's capital markets.