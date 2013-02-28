Relational repeats call for Timken to consider breakup

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
BOSTON Feb 28 Activist investment firm Relational Investors LLC on Thursday repeated its call for U.S. industrial conglomerate maker Timken Co to consider breaking itself into two companies focused on steel and bearings.
"There is currently a deep under-valuation of Timken's shares due to the Company's ill-conceived conglomerate structure, particularly as compared to its peers," Relational said in a joint statement with the California State Teachers' Retirement System.
Together, Relational and CalSTRS own 7.3 percent of Timken.
Relational, run by Ralph Whitworth, has been calling on Timken to consider a split since November, a call that Timken management has resisted.
Timken shares were down 14 cents at $54.49 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
A Timken spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
On Monday, Relational unveiled an 8.8 percent stake in diversified U.S. manufacturer SPX Corp and urged that company to consider "strategic alternatives" and to pull back from pursuing major acquisitions unless they provide a better return to shareholders.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.