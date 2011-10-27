UPDATE 2-Timken Q3 revenue beats; ups FY11 profit outlook

* Q3 rev $1.3 bln vs est $1.28 bln
* Q3 EPS from cont ops in line
* Sees FY 2011 EPS $4.45-$4.55 vs prior $4.30-$4.50
* Sees FY 2011 sales to increase 25-30 pct
Oct 27 Industrial bearings and steelmaker Timken
Co posted third quarter revenue that narrowly beat Wall
Street expectations and raised its full-year earnings forecast
helped by higher demand for its process industries segment.
Timken, which competes with Sweden's SKF AB (SKFb.ST),
Germany's Schaeffler and Japan's NSK Ltd , raised its
2011 earnings forecast to $4.45-$4.55 a share, up from prior
view of $4.30-$4.50 a share.
Analysts, on average, were expecting full-year earnings of
$4.50 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Timken, founded in 1899, has a market value of $4.12 billion
and makes alloy steels and steel components, and products for
friction management and power transmission. It sells to both
original equipment manufacturers and after-market distributors.
Net income rose to $111 million, or $1.12 a share, from
$71.4 million, or 73 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 25 percent to $1.3 billion. Process Industries'
third-quarter sales rose 40 percent to $328.9 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected quarterly earnings of
$1.12 a share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
Shares of the Canton, Ohio-based company were trading up 2
percent at $42.75 before the bell. It closed at $41.93 on
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)