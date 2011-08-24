UPDATE 1-Timken considers $225 mln investment at Faircrest steel plant

UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
Aug 24 Timken Co , a U.S. steel and industrial bearings maker, said it was considering a $225 million investment at its Canton, Ohio-based Faircrest steel plant, to increase capacity and expand product line.
Timken has been seeing strong demand for its specialised steel, driven by strong demand from oil and gas end-markets.
For the second-quarter, company's steel segment sales grew 49 percent to $505.1 million, contributing 38 percent of the total revenue.
"This investment would give us the capacity and capabilities to meet future customer needs and to further strengthen our leadership position in special-quality steel products," Salvatore Miraglia, president of Timken's steel group said.
The investment would increase Faircrest's shipped capacity by 25 percent, Timken said in a statement.
Timken, founded in 1899 and now valued at $3.4 billion, makes alloy steels and steel components, and products for friction management and power transmission. It sells to both original equipment manufacturers and after-market distributors.
Shares of the Canton, Ohio-based company closed at $35.94 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
