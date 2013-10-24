UPDATE 1-Timken posts lower profit, cuts outlook again

* Blames 'slower-than-expected economic recovery'
* Shares down in premarket trading
Oct 24 Timken Co on Thursday reported a
lower quarterly profit and cut its full-year outlook yet again,
citing a "weaker-than-expected economic recovery" that it said
had depressed demand for its ball bearings and specialty steel
across all markets.
The news sent the company's shares down more than 5 percent
in pre-bell electronic trading.
The Canton, Ohio-based company posted a third-quarter profit
of $52.2 million, or 54 cents a share, down from $80.9 million,
or 83 cents a share, in the comparable period last year.
Sales fell 7 percent to $1.1 billion.
Timken said it now expects full-year 2013 sales to be down
13 percent compared with a year before.
At the start of this year, Timken said it expected sales to
be down 5 percent in 2013. In July, the company revised that
outlook and said it expected sales to be down 10 percent this
year, in part because of softer-than-expected demand from
industrial customers.
As a result of the deteriorating sales outlook, Timken said
on Thursday that it now expects to post full-year EPS in the
range of $2.70 to 2.90, down from its most recent forecast of
$3.30 to 3.60 a share and an original forecast of $3.75 to $4.05
a share.
The company blamed 7 cents of the projected full-year
earnings on anticipated costs related to its separation into two
companies.
In May, the company's shareholders approved an activist
investor's proposal to split the company into two businesses. A
formal plan to separate the two businesses was announced in
September and Timken said it expected to complete the tax-free
process within 12 months.
In pre-bell electronic trading on Thursday, Timken shares
were fetching $57, down $3.13 from their $60.13 close on
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.