Timken reports lower Q1 profit, sticks by full-year forecast

BRIEF-IMF Bentham Ltd announces Australian funding agreement
* proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Woolworths Limited (woolworths) against Woolworths.
CHICAGO, April 24 Timken Co reported on Wednesday a sharply lower first-quarter profit, citing lower demand from most of its customers, including the oil and natural gas industry.
The Canton, Ohio-based maker of steel and ball-bearings said it earned $75.1 million, or 77 cents per share, in the first quarter, down from $155.7 million, or $1.58 a share, during the same period a year before.
Sales fell 23 percent to $1.1 billion, Timken said.
Analysts, on average, had expected Timken to report a profit of 79 cents a share on sales of about $1.2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said customer demand picked up towards the end of the quarter, giving it confidence that it would be able to meet its full-year earnings per share forecast of $3.75 to $4.05.
* Seventy Seven Energy extends deadline for warrant exercises
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ