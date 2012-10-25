Timken posts lower profit, cuts outlook

Oct 25 Bearings maker Timken Co posted a lower quarterly profit and cut its full-year sales forecast, citing weak demand and a fragile global economy.

The company now expects 2012 sales to decline 3 to 5 percent, down from its earlier outlook for a small growth.

Timken forecast earnings of $4.75 to $4.95 per share, lower than its earlier outlook of $5 to $5.30 per share.

"End users are increasingly cautious, which translates into inventory adjustments and decreased short-term opportunity," Chief Executive James Griffith said in a statement.

Griffith said the company was already cutting production to keep it in line with the lower demand.

Net income fell to $80.9 million, or 83 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $111.0 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell 14 percent to $1.14 billion.