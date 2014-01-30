Timken profit slumps as demand from mining industry falls

Jan 30 Timken Co, which makes specialty steel and ball bearings, posted a 30 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by weak demand from several customers, including the mining industry.

The company's net income fell to $52.6 million, or 55 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $75.3 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell about 2 percent to $1.06 billion.

Timken said it expected sales to rise about 6 percent in 2014 from $4.3 billion in 2013.