Timken profit slumps as demand from mining industry falls

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 26
ZURICH, April 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
Jan 30 Timken Co, which makes specialty steel and ball bearings, posted a 30 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by weak demand from several customers, including the mining industry.
The company's net income fell to $52.6 million, or 55 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $75.3 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell about 2 percent to $1.06 billion.
Timken said it expected sales to rise about 6 percent in 2014 from $4.3 billion in 2013.
ZURICH, April 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
* Enters agreement with Solaris Power Cells, Inc. whereby solaris is to acquire operating assets of Migme in a scrip based transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.