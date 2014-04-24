版本:
Timken profit rises 11 pct on demand from energy industries

April 24 Timken Co, a maker of ball bearings and specialty steel, reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher demand from wind energy and oil and gas industries.

Net income attributable to Timken rose to $83.5 million, or 90 cents per share, for the quarter ended March 31, from $75.1 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company earned 88 cents per share, excluding items. (Reporting By Abinaya Vijayaraghavan; Editing by Don Sebastian)
