REFILE-Timken quarterly profit falls 24 pct

July 31 Timken Co reported a 24 percent drop in quarterly profit, partly hurt by lower demand for its ball bearings and power transmission components from the automotive and mining industry.

Net income attributable to Timken fell to $62.7 million, or 68 cents per share, for the second quarter ended June 30 from $82.8 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue decreased slightly to $789.2 million from $791.3 million. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
