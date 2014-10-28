Ball bearing maker Timken posts quarterly loss

Oct 28 Timken Co, a maker of ball bearings and gearboxes, reported a quarterly loss, hurt by a charge related to the restructuring of its aerospace unit.

The net loss attributable to the company was $14.8 million, or 16 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with net income of $52.2 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company took a charge of $91 million due to the restructuring of its aerospace business.

Net sales rose 7.7 percent to $788 million. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)