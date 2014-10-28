Ball bearing maker Timken posts quarterly loss

Oct 28 Timken Co, a maker of ball
bearings and gearboxes, reported a quarterly loss, hurt by a
charge related to the restructuring of its aerospace unit.
The net loss attributable to the company was $14.8 million,
or 16 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30
compared with net income of $52.2 million, or 54 cents per
share, a year earlier.
The company took a charge of $91 million due to the
restructuring of its aerospace business.
Net sales rose 7.7 percent to $788 million.
