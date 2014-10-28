UPDATE 1-Timken revenue beats as demand for industrial parts rises

(Adds forecast, background, shares)
Oct 28 Timken Co, a maker of ball
bearings and gearboxes, reported a better-than expected rise in
quarterly revenue, driven mainly by higher sales in its process
industries business.
Sales in the unit, which makes bearings and power
transmission components for industrial machinery and equipment,
rose 16 percent in the third quarter as the company gained
market share in the wind energy sector.
Timken's shares rose as much as 3.5 percent in early
trading.
The company said it expected full-year 2014 sales in the
unit to grow by about 11 percent. Process industries sales fell
8 percent to $1.2 billion last year, hurt by lower demand.
Net sales rose 7.7 percent to $788 million in the third
quarter ended Sept. 30, beating the average analyst estimate of
$783.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Timken reported a net loss attributable to the company of
$14.8 million, or 16 cents per share, hurt by $91 million in
impairment and restructuring charges.
Excluding these items, the company earned a profit of 77
cents per share.
Timken said earlier this month that it would restructure its
aerospace business, which accounts for about 10 percent of total
sales, citing a weak performance. The company said it would
include the unit in its mobile industries business from the
current quarter.
Timken narrowed its full-year 2014 earnings forecast range
to $2.45-$2.55 per share from $2.40-$2.60.
Analysts on average expected the company to earn $2.50 per
share.
The company's shares were up about 2 percent at $42.22 on
the New York Stock Exchange. Up to Monday's close, the stock had
risen 5 percent this year.
