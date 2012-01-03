UPDATE 1-Timminco, unit file for creditor protection

BRIEF-Rapier Gold announces private placement for aggregate proceeds of up to $2.5 mln
* Rapier Gold Inc announces private placement to continue exploration programs at pen gold project
Jan 3 Canadian silicon producer Timminco Ltd filed for protection from creditors, after it failed to secure funding and a slump in the market hit the restart of the company's commercial solar-grade silicon production.
The Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial Division) gave an order under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act, granting the company protection till Feb. 2, Timminco said in a statement.
Becancour Silicon Inc, a unit of Timminco also filed for protection. However, Quebec Silicon Ltd Partnership -- a joint venture between Becancour and Dow Corning -- has not applied for creditor protection.
Shares of Timminco, which were halted as of 12:30 ET, were trading at 15 Canadian cents on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday. The shares have collapsed nearly 90 percent from a year ago.
* Funds responding to FCA interim review of sector (Recasts, adds Investment Association response)
BRUSSELS, Feb 20 European Union data protection watchdogs said on Monday they were still concerned about the privacy settings of Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system despite the U.S. company announcing changes to the installation process.