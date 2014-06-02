Major holder in Timmins Gold says plans to nominate six to board

TORONTO, June 2 A major shareholder of Timmins Gold Corp, which owns the San Francisco gold mine in Mexico, said on Monday it plans to nominate six candidates to the company's board.

Asset manager Sentry Investments, which owns about 17 percent of Timmins, said the company's assets have been mismanaged and its board is not sufficiently independent.

Sentry is the company's largest shareholder according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)